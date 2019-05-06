Pakistani waiter finds fame as 'Game of Thrones' look-alike

Photo: ABC 8 News

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) - A Pakistani waiter working in a small cafe in the city of Rawalpindi says he knew nothing about the TV series "Game of Thrones" - or its antihero character played by U.S. actor Peter Dinklage.

But now Rozi Khan has customers stopping him to have selfies taken with the waiter and fields constant questions about his resemblance to Dinklage, who plays the character of Tyrion Lannister. Khan doesn't only have a similar look and haircut as Dinklage, both have a genetic condition resulting in small stature.

The Pakistani waiter says his height is 1.33 meters, or 4 feet 5 inches. Khan says he likes his newfound popularity and that he's hoping the resemblance could help pull him out of a life of poverty - maybe even take him to Hollywood.