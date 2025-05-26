91°
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Monday, ESPN announced the pairings for the upcoming NCAA Regional being hosted at Alex Box.
On Friday, LSU (43-14) will face off against Little Rock (24-32) at 2 p.m. on the SEC Network.
The other matchup will be between Rhode Island (38-20) and Dallas Baptist University (40-16). This game will be at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
Alex Box was secured as a location for the Regional after LSU baseball was given the No. 6 seed in the tournament.
