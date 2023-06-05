81°
Latest Weather Blog
Pair wanted for setting fire inside Covington Walmart, forcing hundreds to evacuate
COVINGTON - The State Fire Marshal is searching for information on two people seen setting fire inside of a Walmart Sunday evening.
According to the SFM, the St. Tammany Fire District #4 was called to reports of a fire inside the Walmart on North Highway 190 in Covington around 8:15 p.m.. The fire consumed an aisle in the automotive section of the store, which had at least 200 customers inside at the time.
The store was evacuated and no one was injured. Investigators saw the two pictured males on surveillance footage and determined the fire was intentionally set.
Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is encouraged to call the SFM's Arson Hotline at (1-844) 954-1221.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Smash-and-grab' at Ascension Parish hardware store caught on surveillance footage
-
'Smash-and-grab' at Ascension Parish hardware store caught on surveillance footage
-
Memorial for 18-year-old University High student that went missing in the Bahamas...
-
Nearly four decades of LSU memories: take a look at Tiger fan's...
-
Pea-sized hail falling during thunderstorm in Central
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...