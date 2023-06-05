Pair wanted for setting fire inside Covington Walmart, forcing hundreds to evacuate

COVINGTON - The State Fire Marshal is searching for information on two people seen setting fire inside of a Walmart Sunday evening.

According to the SFM, the St. Tammany Fire District #4 was called to reports of a fire inside the Walmart on North Highway 190 in Covington around 8:15 p.m.. The fire consumed an aisle in the automotive section of the store, which had at least 200 customers inside at the time.

The store was evacuated and no one was injured. Investigators saw the two pictured males on surveillance footage and determined the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is encouraged to call the SFM's Arson Hotline at (1-844) 954-1221.