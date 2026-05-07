Pair pleads guilty to smuggling migrants for profit after being caught in Denham Springs

BATON ROUGE — Two people pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport illegal immigrants who had been smuggled into the United States for profit, according to U.S. Attorney Kurt L. Wall.

Kelly Denise Hernandez, 38, of Birmingham, Alabama and Enrique Garcia-Gonzalez, 27, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, entered their pleas before U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles in Baton Rouge.

Hernandez, Garcia-Gonzalez and another co-conspirator agreed to transport people who had been smuggled into the country from Mexico. Hernandez and Garcia-Gonzalez traveled from Birmingham to Houston, where they and a co-conspirator planned to charge each person a fee for transportation within the United States.

Law enforcement apprehended the two on their way back to Birmingham in Denham Springs.

Each faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, along with supervised release. Garcia-Gonzalez is also subject to removal or deportation from the United States after completing his sentence.