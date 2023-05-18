Pair of teenage escapees back in custody after breaking out of juvenile jail in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE - Two teenagers are back in custody after the pair escaped a juvenile detention facility in St. Martinville.

The Office of Juvenile Justice announced the escape on Wednesday. Officials said the escapees were a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male, both from Calcasieu Parish.

The pair escaped the grounds shortly after 12:30 on Wednesday. The Office of Juvenile Justice said Thursday evening that both teens were back in custody.