77°
Latest Weather Blog
Pair of teenage escapees back in custody after breaking out of juvenile jail in St. Martinville
ST. MARTINVILLE - Two teenagers are back in custody after the pair escaped a juvenile detention facility in St. Martinville.
The Office of Juvenile Justice announced the escape on Wednesday. Officials said the escapees were a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male, both from Calcasieu Parish.
The pair escaped the grounds shortly after 12:30 on Wednesday. The Office of Juvenile Justice said Thursday evening that both teens were back in custody.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish airport one step closer to take off
-
Statewide network outage affecting multiple agencies
-
Roundabout planned for intersection near site of Prairieville High School
-
Belligerent mom curses out cameras as she's arrested in shooting that left...
-
Deputies arrest woman who drove 12-year-old girl to Central home where she...