Gunmen in stolen car ambushed employees outside IHOP; suspects still on the run

BATON ROUGE - A pair of gunmen opened fire on two employees standing outside an IHOP Tuesday, leaving one of them dead.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened along Siegen Lane, near Honore Lane, around noon. The sheriff's office said the workers were outside when a car pulled up in the parking lot of the restaurant. Two masked attackers stepped out of the vehicle and shot both of those employees.

This is where it appears the incident happened with evidence markings on the ground. There’s also a black hat remaining. This is on the north side of the IHOP. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/qKU0pBDKQy — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) May 25, 2021

Paramedics found one of those victims at the restaurant, and that person was reported dead a short while later. The other victim was found farther down Siegen Lane near Airline Highway. That person is expected to survive.

Investigators said the vehicle used in the attack was reported stolen in Ascension Parish. It was found burning on Hidden Ridge Lane, which runs through a neighborhood a short distance from where the second victim was found.

The sheriff's office said it's still looking for the two men who carried out the shooting.