Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gunmen in stolen car ambushed employees outside IHOP; suspects still on the run

Tuesday, May 25 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A pair of gunmen opened fire on two employees standing outside an IHOP Tuesday, leaving one of them dead.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened along Siegen Lane, near Honore Lane, around noon. The sheriff's office said the workers were outside when a car pulled up in the parking lot of the restaurant. Two masked attackers stepped out of the vehicle and shot both of those employees.

Paramedics found one of those victims at the restaurant, and that person was reported dead a short while later. The other victim was found farther down Siegen Lane near Airline Highway. That person is expected to survive.

Investigators said the vehicle used in the attack was reported stolen in Ascension Parish. It was found burning on Hidden Ridge Lane, which runs through a neighborhood a short distance from where the second victim was found. 

The sheriff's office said it's still looking for the two men who carried out the shooting. 

