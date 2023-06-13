91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pair of pawners allegedly used stolen identity to sell items

1 hour 12 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, June 13 2023 Jun 13, 2023 June 13, 2023 11:49 AM June 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a pair that allegedly pawned off items using a stolen identity in May. 

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the two people pictured above pawned off some items at a shop on Florida Boulevard on May 15. Police said the two reportedly used a stolen identity to sell the items. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CRCS at (225) 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days