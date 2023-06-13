91°
Latest Weather Blog
Pair of pawners allegedly used stolen identity to sell items
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a pair that allegedly pawned off items using a stolen identity in May.
According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the two people pictured above pawned off some items at a shop on Florida Boulevard on May 15. Police said the two reportedly used a stolen identity to sell the items.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CRCS at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gator at Mansur's on the Boulevard
-
Series of redistricting meetings kicks off in Ascension Parish to discuss addition...
-
Geauxing to Omaha? Trip to watch the Tigers in College World Series...
-
Caretaker charged in scheme to steal condo, stocks & more from prominent...
-
After nearly flooding in 2016, Woman's Hospital takes on $6.6 million drainage...