41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pair of inmates escape federal prison in Oakdale

1 hour 59 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, November 17 2020 Nov 17, 2020 November 17, 2020 4:39 AM November 17, 2020 in News
Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office
By: AE Stevenson
ALLEN PARISH - Two inmates remain on the lamb early Tuesday morning following an escape from the FCI Oakdale II Prison Satellite Camp in Oakdale on November 14th.  
Allen Parish Sheriff's Office identified the wanted pair as Arthur Vargas, Jr. and Joshua Galvan, both from around San Antonio, Texas. 
Authorities continue to investigate how the two men were able to walk away from the federal facility in Oakdale located 104 miles northwest of Baton Rouge.
Anyone with information about these individuals should contact the United States Marshals Service at (318) 640-5084.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days