Pair allegedly shot at 1-year-old, sent 2 adults to hospital

Friday, July 09 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Mallory Panzavecchia
Photo: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

DONALDSONVILLE- The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in Donaldsonville injuring two adults and endangering a 1-year-old child.

Investigators learned shots were fired after an argument between two groups broke out June 12 in front of a home on St. Vincent Street.

The two adult victims were transported to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. The child was uninjured, the sheriff's office said.

The department announced Friday that Terrance Dupaty, 24, and Tyrone Tucker, 25, were booked at the Ascension Parish Jail on the following charges: three counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of illegal use of weapons, one count of aggravated damage to property, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

