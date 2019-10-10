Pair accused of stealing more than $1,600 in groceries from Gonzales stores

GONZALES - Police are looking for two people accused of stealing around $1,600 worth of groceries from stores in Ascension Parish this month.

The Gonzales Police Department says the suspects went to Rouses Market on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and put about $800 in groceries into their cart. Officials say the female suspect was checking out at the register when the male suspect left the store with a majority of the items.

The female then reportedly asked the cashier for cigarettes, and when the employee turned their back, the female suspect allegedly fled the store with the remainder of the items and didn't pay.

Police say the pair is suspected to committing a similar act on Oct. 1 at a Dollar General store in Gonzales, where more than $800 in merchandise was stolen from there as well.

Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts should contact police at (225) 647-9583 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.