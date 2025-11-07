84°
Paincourtville man arrested for allegedly attacking juvenile
PAINCOURTVILLE - Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Paincourtville man Tuesday for an alleged second-degree battery relating to a situation with a juvenile.
On Oct. 13, several juveniles at a public facility attempted to interact with Oliver John Martin, 39, who was asleep at the time, according to the sheriff's office. Later that night, when the group encountered Martin again, he allegedly attacked one of the juveniles, who later required medical treatment.
Deputies interviewed one of the boys and his parents, leading the Gretna Police Department to arrest Martin on Nov. 4 for second-degree battery.
Martin remains at the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
