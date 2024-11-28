'Pain no mother should have to bear:' Woman who lost child in drive-by shooting asks for help

BATON ROUGE - A mother who lost her eight-year-old son in a drive-by shooting that missed its target Wednesday is asking for the community's help through her grieving process.

"On November 27th, the day before Thanksgiving, I unexpectedly lost one of my dear 8, one of my baby boys (Diellon Daniels), due to senseless gun violence. I have endured a pain no mother should have to bear, and that is losing a child," mother Courtlyn Daniels posted on a GoFundMe page.

Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said Daniels was driving along Swan Avenue near Kingfisher Avenue when a car pulled up next to hers and opened fire. Morse said the attack was targeted and the shooters missed their mark.

"There's 20 to 30 shell casings in the street - that's about how many times this car was struck," Morse said.

Of the five children in Daniels' car, three were hit and taken to a hospital, where eight-year-old Diellon Daniels died.

Courtlyn said she was pregnant at the time and went into labor after the shooting.

"During this unexpected tragedy, I also gave birth to the 8th addition to Diellon Daniels' siblings," Daniels wrote in the post.

Police said they are still investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.