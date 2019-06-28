Page St. house considered total loss after house fire

BATON ROUGE - No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a Baton Rouge home Thursday night.

The fire was reported just after 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Page Street. At the scene, firefighters found flames coming from the side of the home.

Officials say people were outside and noticed smoke coming from the home. No one was at the residence at the time of the fire.

Around 7:30 p.m., the fire was under control. The house received heavy fire and smoke damage.

Officials say the house is considered a total loss. The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time.