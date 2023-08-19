Packers and Patriots suspend preseason game during fourth quarter after player carted off the field

GREEN BAY - The Patriots and Packers decided to call off their pre-season NFL game Saturday night after a New England player took a hit and was carted off the field.

Here is the Isaiah Bolden hit.



Nothing malicious.



Accidental helmet to helmet. pic.twitter.com/hZc5we2okw — Savage (@SavageSports_) August 20, 2023

Patriots cornerback Isiah Bolden was hit during a play, fell on the field and did not immediately get back up. The medical team Bolden on a stretcher and took him off of the field.

The two teams decided to suspend the game after Bolden's injury. After the game, the Patriots said Bolden had feeling in all his extremities, but was taken to a hospital for testing and observation.