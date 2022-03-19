Packed house for Peyton expected 1 last time

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - Peyton Manning is going to miss quite a bit about football. Here are some he listed during his retirement news conference:



- Steak dinners at a place in Indianapolis after wins.



- Battles against players such as John Lynch and Troy Polamalu (to name a few).



- Going against coaches like Bill Belichick and Jeff Fisher, Rex Ryan (again, to name a few)



- Figuring out blitzes with longtime center Jeff Saturday.



- Demaryius Thomas constantly telling Manning he loved him and thanking Manning for coming to town each time he caught a TD pass.



- Handshakes with Tom Brady



- The fans, even those in Foxborough and, "they sure should miss me, because they sure did get a lot of wins off me."

In the final moments of his retirement news conference, Peyton Manning really got choked up when he talked about how hard he prepared during his 18-year career.



"When I look back on my NFL career I'll know without a doubt that I gave everything I had to help my team walk away with a win," he said, voice breaking with nearly every word. "There were other players more talented, but there was no one who could outprepare me. And because of that I have no regrets."



He then paraphrased from the Bible: "I have fought the good fight. I finished my football race and after 18 years it's time. God bless all of you and God bless football."

Peyton Manning closed his retirement news conference in fitting fashion by simply saying, "Omaha."