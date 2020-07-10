Pac-12 decides to schedule conference-only play for Fall 2020 sports; delaying athletic activities

SAN FRANCISCO - The Pac-12 CEO Group announced on Friday that the Fall 2020 season for sports including football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball will schedule Conference-only games.

The conference will also delay the start of mandatory athletic activities due to the "negative direction" of health and safety indicators.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”

The decision is effective immediately across all Pac-12 member universities:

The University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), the University of Colorado, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University.

Pac-12 says more details on the Conference-only schedules will be announced no later than July 31.