Latest Weather Blog
Pa. man convicted of 1,068 counts in sex assaults on 2 minors
Trending News
BELLEFONTE, Pa. - A central Pennsylvania man has been convicted of more than 1,000 counts of rape and related charges against two children.
Forty-one-year-old Edward Geier, of Milesburg, could be sentenced to life in prison when he returns to Centre County court on March 18.
The Centre Daily Times reports Geier was convicted Wednesday.
The investigation began when state police found a child walking alone along a road in the dark in August 2014. That child accused Geier of four years of repeated molestation. A second child came forward in April with similar claims.
Geier was already a registered sex offender due to a 2001 indecent assault conviction.
Geier was convicted of 1,068 counts of rape, rape of an unconscious victim, statutory sexual assault and other crimes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies searching for man accused of stealing $6,000 in cigarettes
-
Livingston Parish school board one step closer to getting teachers a raise
-
After residents blamed I-12 barriers for 2016 flooding, lawmakers seek fix from...
-
Parents booked for murder after infant's death; pair allegedly abused 6-week-old twins
-
Baton Rouge parents arrested after infant's death, accused of abusing 6-week-old twins
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title