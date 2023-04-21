Pa. man convicted of 1,068 counts in sex assaults on 2 minors

BELLEFONTE, Pa. - A central Pennsylvania man has been convicted of more than 1,000 counts of rape and related charges against two children.



Forty-one-year-old Edward Geier, of Milesburg, could be sentenced to life in prison when he returns to Centre County court on March 18.



The Centre Daily Times reports Geier was convicted Wednesday.



The investigation began when state police found a child walking alone along a road in the dark in August 2014. That child accused Geier of four years of repeated molestation. A second child came forward in April with similar claims.



Geier was already a registered sex offender due to a 2001 indecent assault conviction.



Geier was convicted of 1,068 counts of rape, rape of an unconscious victim, statutory sexual assault and other crimes.