Owner warns of large lizard on the loose in Livingston; wildlife officials now investigating exotic pet

WALKER - There's a large reptile on the loose in Livingston Parish.

Michael Lauraine says his Nile monitor lizard was last seen near Alysha Drive and Joe May Road in Walker on Saturday. Lauraine posted on his Facebook page and a missing pets Facebook page Monday about the lizard, asking people to help find him.

"The more time that passes by, the bigger he will get and the more dangerous he will become," he said.

The two and a half foot-long Nile monitor is native to Sub-Saharan Africa and classified as an invasive species. Lauraine says the lizard will attack and urges whoever finds the lizard to not touch him.

"Please do not try to pick him up he doesn't know you and will react out of fear," said Lauraine.

Nile monitors can grow up to seven feet long and are opportunistic predators. They eat eggs of birds, large rodents, alligators, crocodiles, and turtles. They live to be 10-15 years old. Monitor lizards have established populations in some Florida counties.

Lauraine says he originally purchased the animal off Facebook about three and a half months ago.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says it's aware of the missing lizard and is working with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on the case.

LDWF released the following statement Tuesday afternoon.

"The LDWF Enforcement Division is currently looking into whether or not any regulations were violated in relation to the liberating of this lizard into the wild. We cannot comment any further on it at this time."

If you spot the lizard, call LDWF at (225) 765-2800.