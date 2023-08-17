88°
Owner of Mariner's Inn Restaurant and Bar in Hammond dies at 68
HAMMOND - The owner of a popular restaurant in Hammond has passed away at the age of 68.
Mariner's Inn Restaurant and Bar announced Bruce Labrecque's death in a social media post Wednesday morning.
"Please keep our Mariner's family in your prayers as we navigate these uncharted waters," the post read.
The staff says the restaurant will remain open because Labrecque "NEVER closed."
