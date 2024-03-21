Owner of Addis convenience store arrested in drug bust, accused of selling narcotics from storefront

ADDIS - Law enforcement arrested the owner of a convenience store accused of selling drugs from behind the counter, allegedly while other employees kept watch.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the Addis Police Department investigated Snappy's, a convenience store off Highway 190. The owner of the store, Mafooh Ahmed, was arrested for allegedly conducting drug sales while working as the store's clerk.

The investigation started in January and involved multiple detectives making undercover purchases from Ahmed. Additionally, detectives said Ahmed would instruct other store employees to keep watch while the sales were finalized.

Ahmed was arrested on Mar. 12. During a search warrant of the store and a residence in Port Allen, detectives seized methamphetamine, marijuana, fentanyl, two handguns, and drug paraphernalia. Ahmed was released after posting a $500,000 bond.