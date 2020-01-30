55°
Owner closing down decades-old Baton Rouge nursery

Thursday, January 30 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - A floral shop in the historic Garden District is set to close for good after more than 30 years. 

Gordon Mese, the owner of Garden District Nursery, announced on Facebook Thursday he plans to close the business soon due to his own health concerns. He did not immediately say when the store's last day would be.

The nursery has been on Government Street for 34 years. Mese says his family has owned the property for more than 90 years.

