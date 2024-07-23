79°
Overturned vehicle on I-10 eastbound at Nicholson Drive cleared from road
BATON ROUGE - A crash left a vehicle overturned on Interstate 10 on Tuesday morning. The vehicle has since been cleared from the roadway.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near the Nicholson exit and the I-110 split.
It was not immediately clear what led to the crash or whether there were any injuries.
