47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overturned vehicle causes lane closure on I-12 West in Livingston

4 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, May 24 2016 May 24, 2016 May 24, 2016 11:25 AM May 24, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

LIVINGSTON- An accident has caused bumper to bumper traffic on I-12 West in Livingston.

An overturned vehicle in the median of the interstate caused for the right lane to be blocked by emergency responders.

As a result, the traffic is backed up from I-12 West at South Frost Road to Albany (LA 43).

According to data from Waze, the driving time to get past the accident is 27 minutes at the time of this post.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days