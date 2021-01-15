47°
Overturned vehicle causes lane closure on I-12 West in Livingston
LIVINGSTON- An accident has caused bumper to bumper traffic on I-12 West in Livingston.
An overturned vehicle in the median of the interstate caused for the right lane to be blocked by emergency responders.
As a result, the traffic is backed up from I-12 West at South Frost Road to Albany (LA 43).
According to data from Waze, the driving time to get past the accident is 27 minutes at the time of this post.
