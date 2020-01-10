69°
Overturned truck on Whiskey Bay Bridge

Friday, January 10 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Overturned moving truck on Whiskey Bay Bridge

IBERVILLE PARISH - A moving truck overturned on Whiskey Bay Bridge just before 7:30 a.m., Friday morning. 

Louisiana State Police say the driver refused medical treatment.

As of now, the truck is blocking both lanes of traffic and part of the shoulder. 

Troopers say this is why I-10 westbound at Lobdell is closed and drivers are being encouraged to find an alternate route. 

