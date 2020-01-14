Overturned truck on I-10 West causes interstate closure near Prairieville

BATON ROUGE - An overturned semi-truck on I-10 West (before Prairieville) is causing severe delays and resulted in a temporary closure of this part of the interstate.

The accident occurred Tuesday, midmorning, around 11:30 a.m.

So far, there is no word on whether or not the accident resulted in any injuries. Officials also have yet to relay how long this part of the interstate will be closed.