Overturned truck on I-10 West causes interstate closure near Prairieville
BATON ROUGE - An overturned semi-truck on I-10 West (before Prairieville) is causing severe delays and resulted in a temporary closure of this part of the interstate.
The accident occurred Tuesday, midmorning, around 11:30 a.m.
So far, there is no word on whether or not the accident resulted in any injuries. Officials also have yet to relay how long this part of the interstate will be closed.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi blocking right shoulder on I-10 W before Prairieville. 3 mile delay. pic.twitter.com/ieYHUHp2Jq— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 14, 2020