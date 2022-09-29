Overturned truck blocks Essen on-ramp on I-10 after Thursday morning crash

BATON ROUGE - Traffic was stuck in a standstill after an Interstate crash left an overturned truck blocking the on-ramp at Essen Lane.

All lanes of I-10 westbound were blocked around 8:30 a.m. as EMS and the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene, where a dark-colored truck had overturned.

It's unclear what caused the truck to initially flip.

BRPD confirmed the Traffic Homicide Division had not been contacted, but the extent of any injuries is currently unknown.

All lanes were reopened shortly before 10 a.m..