Overturned trailer temporarily blocks Juban Road at Wax Road
DENHAM SPRINGS - Juban Road was blocked in both directions at Wax Road due to an overturned trailer.
Drivers were asked to use an alternate route through Juban Road.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.
