Overturned tractor trailer blocks ramp to I-10 West in Ascension Parish

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SORRENTO - An accident involving a semi truck has shut down an entrance ramp along I-10 in Ascension Parish Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Airline Highway in Sorrento. Traffic cameras showed the flipped trailer blocking drivers from merging onto I-10 West.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Crews are currently working to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

