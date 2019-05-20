82°
Overturned tractor trailer blocks ramp to I-10 West in Ascension Parish
SORRENTO - An accident involving a semi truck has shut down an entrance ramp along I-10 in Ascension Parish Monday morning.
The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Airline Highway in Sorrento. Traffic cameras showed the flipped trailer blocking drivers from merging onto I-10 West.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
Crews are currently working to remove the vehicle from the roadway.
