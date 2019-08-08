Overturned tanker truck blocking I-10 exit ramp to LA 1

PORT ALLEN - An overturned tanker carrying oil has blocked off an exit ramp on I-10 on the west side of the river.

The accident was first reported around 3:45 p.m. at the LA 1 South off-ramp from I-10 West. The ramp is currently blocked as crews work to remove the vehicle.

Congestion is building in the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.