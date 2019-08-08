90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overturned tanker truck blocking I-10 exit ramp to LA 1

3 hours 25 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 August 08, 2019 4:00 PM August 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - An overturned tanker carrying oil has blocked off an exit ramp on I-10 on the west side of the river.

The accident was first reported around 3:45 p.m. at the LA 1 South off-ramp from I-10 West. The ramp is currently blocked as crews work to remove the vehicle.

Congestion is building in the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days