Overturned tanker carrying 2,000 gallons of fuel jams traffic

ASCENSION PARISH - Hazmat and Louisiana State Police were called to the scene of an overturned propane truck early Thursday morning.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. on I-10 before Prairieville, snarling the morning commute for miles from Baton Rouge into Ascension Parish.

State police say no one was hurt in the crash, but over 2,000 pounds of fuel needs to be unloaded before the truck can be towed away.

The roadway has reopened, but traffic is still heavily congested in the area.