79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overturned tanker carrying 2,000 gallons of fuel jams traffic

1 hour 40 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 July 25, 2019 9:16 AM July 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashley Fruge'

ASCENSION PARISH - Hazmat and Louisiana State Police were called to the scene of an overturned propane truck early Thursday morning.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. on I-10 before Prairieville, snarling the morning commute for miles from Baton Rouge into Ascension Parish.

State police say no one was hurt in the crash, but over 2,000 pounds of fuel needs to be unloaded before the truck can be towed away.

The roadway has reopened, but traffic is still heavily congested in the area.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days