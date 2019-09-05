Overturned sewage truck leaking waste onto Denham Springs roadway

DENHAM SPRINGS - A sewage truck turned on its side is partially blocking 4-H Club Road in Livingston Parish.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. on 4-H Club Road near Rushing Road. The truck appeared to be leaking sewage onto the roadway.

Sewage truck on its side on 4-H Club Road and Rushing Rd in Denham Springs. Traffic being directed to Rushing. Sewage does appear to be leaking from truck. pic.twitter.com/ArHcaAQSm4 — Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) September 5, 2019

There is no word on injuries at this time.