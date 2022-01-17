Overturned semi-truck closes I-110 South near Mohican Street

BATON ROUGE - A crash involving a semi-truck on I-110 shut down traffic coming into Baton Rouge early Monday afternoon.

According to the Department of Transportation and Development, an overturned truck forced the shutdown of southbound lanes on the interstate near the Mohican Street exit.

I-110 South is now closed at Mohican. Congestion is approaching 1 mile. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 17, 2022

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.