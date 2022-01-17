59°
Latest Weather Blog
Overturned semi-truck closes I-110 South near Mohican Street
BATON ROUGE - A crash involving a semi-truck on I-110 shut down traffic coming into Baton Rouge early Monday afternoon.
According to the Department of Transportation and Development, an overturned truck forced the shutdown of southbound lanes on the interstate near the Mohican Street exit.
I-110 South is now closed at Mohican. Congestion is approaching 1 mile. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 17, 2022
No injuries were reported.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two people, including teen, shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
Spanish Town's pink flamingos return to LSU lakes
-
District Court Judge Christopher Dassau found dead after welfare check Sunday
-
Semi-truck fire leaves right two lanes on eastbound I-12 blocked Sunday afternoon
-
Louisiana Marathon kicks off Saturday with 5K race
Sports Video
-
Gage Larvadain staying busy while doing two sports at Southeastern
-
Southeastern downs Tougaloo 77-72 for fourth straight win
-
Kevin Faulk recounts glory days and trying times
-
Liberty edges Madison Prep in electric atmosphere 58-53
-
Dorian Booker growing into body, new role with Scotlandville