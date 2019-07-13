74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Overturned semi-truck blocking I-10 East past Mississippi River Bridge

Saturday, July 13 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Following a wreck on I-10 near the Washington exit, Port Allen police are shutting down the eastbound lanes on the new bridge until further notice.

Police in Baton Rouge are still trying to determine what caused an 18-wheeler to overturn on I-10 Saturday evening.

The crash was first reported after 6 o'clock near the Washington Street exit. DOTD traffic cameras appeared to show the accident blocking all eastbound traffic. 

There is no word on injuries at this time.

