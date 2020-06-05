78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Overturned semi on Hwy 70 causes delays in Assumption Parish

ASSUMPTION PARISH - On Friday morning, authorities responded to a traffic incident involving an eighteen-wheeler on Assumption Parish's Highway 70. 

A semi-truck in the westbound lane of traffic on Highway 70 near La 1 overturned, causing a traffic delay.

At this time it is unknown if the incident resulted in any injuries. 
 

