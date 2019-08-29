Overturned RV involved in fiery crash on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - An RV overturned late Wednesday night on Siegen Lane, prompting a temporary closure of the roadway as another car involved in the wreck went up in flames.

The wreck happened around 9 p.m. on Siegen Lane near Cloverland, located across from Rooms To Go Furniture. Video from the scene shows the RV turned on its side. St. George Fire was called to assist.

No injuries were reported.

Officials reopened the road to traffic before 10 p.m.