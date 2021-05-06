76°
Overturned milk truck on I-110 south causing slowdowns Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, traffic along I-110 South slowed considerably due to an overturned Borden Dairy milk truck near Terrace.
Officials say no one was injured in the incident, which occurred shortly before 7 a.m.
The accident was cleared from the roadway shortly before 8 a.m.
