78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overturned milk truck on I-110 south causing slowdowns Thursday morning

5 hours 40 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, May 06 2021 May 6, 2021 May 06, 2021 7:09 AM May 06, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, traffic along I-110 South slowed considerably due to an overturned Borden Dairy milk truck near Terrace.

Officials say no one was injured in the incident, which occurred shortly before 7 a.m.

The accident was cleared from the roadway shortly before 8 a.m.

Trending News

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days