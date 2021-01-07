Overturned garbage truck causes road closure in Livingston

Photo: Walker Police Department via Facebook

WALKER - An overturned garbage truck has caused the northbound lane of Walker South Road at the roundabout to be shut down on Thursday. Traffic is currently being diverted to I-12 East while crews work to clean up the spill of garbage.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route for the time being. Click here for more updates as the situation develops.