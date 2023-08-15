Overturned garbage truck blocks traffic on LA 22 in Sorrento

SORRENTO - A garbage truck flipped over on a highway just south of I-10 in Ascension Parish early Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office reported one lane was closed around noon on LA 22 at LA 70, near a roundabout in Sorrento, as a result of the crash. It's unclear what caused the truck to tip over.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time.