88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overturned dump truck shuts down I-10 exit at Sorrento

1 hour 46 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, June 26 2020 Jun 26, 2020 June 26, 2020 1:10 PM June 26, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

ASCENSION PARISH - An overturned dump truck has shut down an exit along I-10 Ascension Parish Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, the Sorrento exit along I-10 westbound is completely shut down due to the vehicle. Authorities are asking driver to please use an alternate route.

No other information on the wreck was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days