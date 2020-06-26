Overturned dump truck shuts down I-10 exit at Sorrento

ASCENSION PARISH - An overturned dump truck has shut down an exit along I-10 Ascension Parish Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, the Sorrento exit along I-10 westbound is completely shut down due to the vehicle. Authorities are asking driver to please use an alternate route.

No other information on the wreck was immediately available.