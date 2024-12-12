Overturned dump truck closes U.S. 61 near Old Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE — A dump truck overturned on U.S. 61 just past the exit for Old Scenic Highway and authorities have had to detour traffic.

The truck overturned on the ramp that carries Samuels Road over Old Scenic Highway. Traffic is being routed onto Old Scenic Highway toward Zachary.

State Police responded to the scene. WBRZ has reached out to troopers for additional details.