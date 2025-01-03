66°
Overturned cement truck in Livingston Parish blocking traffic
DENHAM SPRINGS - An overturned cement truck was blocking some lanes of traffic in Livingston Parish.
According to the parish sheriff's office, the overturn happened at the roundabout at the intersection of 447 and Highway 16.
Deputies said there was a steady flow of traffic in both directions under traffic control guidance. It was not clear if there were any injuries.
