Overturned car slows interstate traffic through Livingston on Monday morning
LIVINGSTON - First responders responded to an overturned car in the median of Interstate 12 on Monday.
The Town of Livingston Police Department asked drivers to be cautious around Mile Marker 24, where the car flipped, as officers worked in the area.
Officials did not disclose how the crash happened, but said there were no injuries.
