55°
Latest Weather Blog
Overturned box truck on Airline Highway causes temporary road closure
BATON ROUGE - A box truck overturned at Airline Highway near Jefferson Highway, leaving two people with injuries.
The accident occurred Thursday morning, around 7:45 a.m and led to a temporary closure of Airline Highway North.
Updates will be provided as officials continue to respond to the situation.
Airline Hwy (US 61) North is closed at Jefferson Hwy (LA 73) due to an overturned tractor trailer.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 9, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
A behind-the-scenes peek at the making of official LSU gear
-
Mobile Mental Health, Opioid Outreach Coming Soon
-
Drew Brees, Walk-On's featured in season premiere of Undercover Boss
-
Metro Council approves first annexation requests since St. George vote
-
New license plate features tribute to SU's Human Jukebox Marching Band