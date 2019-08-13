Overturned box truck jams traffic on I-10

ASCENSION PARISH - Troopers were called to a morning crash in Ascension Parish that involved a box truck and a second vehicle.

The crash was reported before 9:30 a.m. on I-10 West before Prairieville. It's unclear if there are any injuries.

The crash has since been cleared from the roadway.

Troop A Traffic Advisory:



Troopers are currently responding to an overturned box truck and a flatbed trailer on I-10 westbound at milepost 175. Both lanes of travel are currently closed for multiple vehicle recoveries. Please expect traffic delays and avoid the area if possible pic.twitter.com/1QHTkvfj3O — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) August 13, 2019

No serious injuries have been reported.