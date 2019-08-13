79°
Overturned box truck jams traffic on I-10

WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Troopers were called to a morning crash in Ascension Parish that involved a box truck and a second vehicle.

The crash was reported before 9:30 a.m. on I-10 West before Prairieville. It's unclear if there are any injuries.

The crash has since been cleared from the roadway.

No serious injuries have been reported.

