76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overturned 18-wheeler on I-110 South near Memorial Stadium blocks traffic

1 hour 34 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, October 15 2021 Oct 15, 2021 October 15, 2021 8:38 PM October 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An overturned 18-wheeler on I-110 Southbound is causing slight delays.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, police and firefighters responded to a semi, turned on its side in the southbound side of I-110 near North 22 Street.

Officials have confirmed everyone got out of the truck safely. There are no reported injuries.

The interstate at North 22 Street is blocked off and traffic is backed up for at least a mile.  Officials are suggesting people use an alternative route.

Trending News

Authorities are currently working to get the vehicle off the road.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days