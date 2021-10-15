Overturned 18-wheeler on I-110 South near Memorial Stadium

BATON ROUGE - An overturned 18-wheeler on I-110 Southbound is causing slight delays.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, police and firefighters responded to a semi, turned on its side in the southbound side of I-110 near North 22 Street.

Officials have confirmed everyone got out of the truck safely. There are no reported injuries.

The accident has blocked the two left lanes, causing backups to Chippewa Street. The on-ramp from North 22 Street remains clear.

Authorities are currently working to get the vehicle off the road.