Oversight of Louisiana Old Governor's Mansion changes hands

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Management of the nearly century-old Louisiana Old Governor’s Mansion in downtown Baton Rouge has been transferred to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office.

The governor’s Division of Administration has entered into an agreement shifting control of the mansion to the secretary of state’s office, which already runs the Old State Capitol down the street, the State Archives and seven other museum facilities.

“I am excited about the addition of the Old Governor’s Mansion, which complements and accentuates the mission of the Old State Capitol, providing visitors and event-goers a tangible opportunity to experience our history first hand,” Ardoin said in a statement.

The Division of Administration previously had contracted with the Foundation for Historical Louisiana Inc. to manage the Old Governor’s Mansion, which has been rented out for weddings and other large events.

The Advocate reports the one-time home for Louisiana’s governors was built by former Gov. Huey P. Long as a copy of the White House. Using inmate labor, Long tore down and replaced in 1929 the traditional homestead that had existed for the state’s chief executive since 1887.

Nine governors and their families lived at the site until 1962, when Gov. Jimmie Davis moved into the current Governor’s Mansion near the state Capitol.